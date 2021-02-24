BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Luka Doncic’s two late three-pointers propel Mavericks to victory over Celtics

Doncic finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 467 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5363643
Doncic (77) shoots as Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) attempts to defend.
Image: Sam Hodde/AP
Doncic (77) shoots as Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) attempts to defend.
Doncic (77) shoots as Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) attempts to defend.
Image: Sam Hodde/AP

LUKA DONCIC REKINDLED his NBA bubble form to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Boston Celtics 110-107, courtesy of a signature stepback three-pointer in the final seconds.

The Slovenian was one of the league’s best players in last season’s play-offs, but has struggled to find that form consistently in 2021.

However, he was at his brilliant best against the Celtics, dropping two go-ahead threes in the final minute to lift Dallas to back-to-back victories.

He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Jaylen Brown scored 29 in a losing effort.

The Washington Wizards crashed back to earth with a 135-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

One day after they toppled the Los Angeles Lakers to secure their fifth straight win, the Wizards struggled to keep pace with the Clippers from the opening tip.

A short burst in the third quarter was ultimately not enough for the Wizards, with Kawhi Leonard leading the way for the Clippers with 32 points and seven rebounds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 112-111 to end their 10-game slide.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A Lamar Stevens dunk in the dying seconds proved to be enough for the Cavaliers to get back in the winners’ circle, as the Hawks were left to rue a number of easy misses in the final minutes.

James Harden posted a triple-double to lead the Brooklyn Nets over the Sacramento Kings 127-118.

He finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as the league’s most potent offence secured their seventh-straight win.

The Golden State Warriors upset the return of fans to Madison Square Garden with a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks.

Steph Curry scored 37 for the Warriors, while New York’s Julius Randle posted 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 105-93, the Philadelphia 76ers toppled the Toronto Raptors 109-102, the Milwaukee Bucks demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-112, and Nikola Jokic’s 41-point haul led the Denver Nuggets to a 111-106 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie