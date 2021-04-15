BE PART OF THE TEAM

McGrath and Cronin latest players to sign new deals with Leinster

The province have announced a string of new contracts this week.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,237 Views 10 Comments
Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath.
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

A BUSY WEEK on the contract front at Leinster is showing no signs of slowing down, with scrum-half Luke McGrath and hooker Sean Cronin becoming the latest players to sign up again with the province.

Following Monday’s signing of Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa, Leinster have been busy confirming new deals for a large portion of their current playing squad.

On Tuesday the province announced new contracts for Dave Kearney, Ross Molony, James Tracy and Tom Clarkson.

That was followed yesterday by confirmation that Jack Conan, Scott Penny, Hugo Keenan and Academy out-half David Hawkshaw had all signed new deals. 

And Leinster have today confirmed that McGrath and Cronin have also committed their futures to the province.

luke-mcgrath-and-sean-cronin-celebrate-after-winning-the-guinness-pro14-final Luke McGrath and Sean Cronin celebrate Leinster's Pro14 title win in 2019. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

McGrath has becoming an increasingly important part of the Leinster squad in recent years, captaining the team on a number of occasions, including the recent Pro14 final win over Munster.

The 28-year-old made his Leinster debut against the Dragons in December 2012, and has represented the province 146 times, scoring 38 tries.

He has also been capped 19 times by Ireland, but has not appeared in green since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 

Cronin, 34, joined Leinster from Connacht in 2011. He made his debut for the club in October of that year, and has won a further 192 caps for the province since. The last of his 72 Ireland caps came against Russia at the 2019 World Cup.

He has featured eight times for Leinster this season, including four starts.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

