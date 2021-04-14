Leinster confirm new contracts for Hugo Keenan and Scott Penny

LEINSTER HAVE CONTINUED their stream of new contract announcements this week by confirming new deals for Hugo Keenan and Scott Penny.

The province have also announced that Academy player David Hawkshaw has signed his first senior contract with the club.

Despite making his Leinster debut back in 2017, Keenan has kicked on to a new level and made a real breakthrough in the past 12 months, winning his first Ireland cap against Italy in October of last year.

With veteran fullback Rob Kearney moving to Australia’s Western Force, the versatile Keenan – who can play at fullback or on the wing – has grown into a key figure at both provincial and international level.

The 24-year-old has 26 caps to his name at Leinster, and played every minute of Ireland’s 2021 Six Nations campaign.

Penny has also shone for Leinster this season, earning the Pro14 Next-Gen Star of the Season award after a league campaign which saw the flanker score nine tries in 11 Pro14 games.

Comfortable at openside or at number eight, Penny has played 25 times for Leinster since making his debut in November 2018.

Hawkshaw, meanwhile, is rewarded with a first senior contract after his first year with Leo Cullen’s squad.

The out-half made his senior debut against Glasgow Warriors in November of last year, and has made a further six appearances for the province to date.

Today’s announcements comes on the back of the four contracts confirmed by Leinster on Tuesday, with Tom Clarkson, Dave Kearney, Ross Molony and James Tracy all putting pen to paper on new deals.

Leinster also confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Michael Alaalatoa on Monday.