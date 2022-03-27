Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 27 March 2022
Shaw feels 'wanted' by England as he opens up on United struggles

“When I come here it is about enjoyment and playing games with a smile on my face. Here, when I come here, I always do that.”

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 1:11 PM
Luke Shaw scores England's equaliser against Switzerland.
Luke Shaw scores England's equaliser against Switzerland.
LUKE SHAW BELIEVES feeling ‘wanted’ and ‘playing with a smile on my face’ is the key difference between his England success and the continued struggles he faces at Manchester United.

The left back opened up on the environment created by international manager Gareth Southgate after the left back scored his second goal for his country in five games against Switzerland at Wembley.

Shaw equalised with a fine strike from outside the box before England went on to secure a 2-1 win.

“The environment here that Gareth creates, you always enjoy it,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“I think when I come here it is about enjoyment and playing games with a smile on my face. Here, when I come here, I always do that.

We all love playing for our country and when we are here we all just focus on what is happening here. Obviously, my main focus is England at this time.”

Shaw did, however, elaborate on the differences between club and country, with the 26-year-old adding: “It is always important to feel like you are wanted. I think especially here [with England] I always feel that.

“I am not saying I don’t at United but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football. A big part of football is the enjoyment.

“Of course, it is hard to enjoy when we are losing and not playing well at club level. We have to face that and, of course, this season it has not been good enough so it is hard to enjoy.

“We have a lot to improve at the club but I am here with England so the focus is on that.”

The42 Team

