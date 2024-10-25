Advertisement
Former Ireland rugby international Lynne Cantwell. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Big Addition

Ireland record-cap holder Lynne Cantwell lands major role with IRFU

Cantwell currently has a role in South Africa and will begin her new appointment in Ireland next year.
10.28am, 25 Oct 2024
32
0

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Lynne Cantwell has been appointed as the new Head of Women’s Strategy by the IRFU.

Cantwell still holds the record as the most capped Irish Women’s player with 86 caps to her name, winning a Six Nations Grand slam during her career. She was also part of the team who beat New Zealand for the first time and reached a Rugby World Cup semi-final in France in 2014.

Cantwell is currently the Women’s High Performance Manager for the South African Rugby Union (SARU) and is a board member with Sport Ireland. She will begin her new role in 2025 and will continue to work in a part time advisory capacity for SARU, to oversee a transition of the Women’s High Performance leadership there.

Cantwell’s appointment is described as a “key milestone” as part of the IRFU’s plan to develop the women’s game in Ireland which was launched in June.

“I am excited about joining the IRFU at a time when there is much commitment and optimism around the Women’s game,” Cantwell said following her appointment.

“Having started my own rugby career through the Club and Domestic game in Ireland, I am passionate about the journey for women and girls taking up and playing the sport and ensuring they experience a pathway from bottom to top that enables them to reach their full potential.

“I am grateful to the IRFU for facilitating me in concluding some of my work with the SARU during a transitionary period. I am looking forward to getting started in the New Year.”

Sinead Farrell
