7 mins ago

Connacht shipped a fourth try with the clock long gone red in Toulouse. A 32-17 loss barely does them justice, but what justice does sport ever give.

The other match in Leinster’s pool is currently coming to a dramatic finish as Benetton and Northampton are deadlocked on 32 points apiece in Italy.

Both sides have the try bonus, so they could both walk away with three points here if there’s no decisive act.