Last year’s runners-up are in France to take on the Top14 leaders.
Liveblog
There is a winner in Treviso and it is Northampton!
The Saints march to the top of Pool 1 having beaten Lyon in round one and come out the right side of this razor-thin margin thanks to an 85th minute Dan Biggar penalty.
They’ll face Leinster in next month’s back-to-backs.
Connacht shipped a fourth try with the clock long gone red in Toulouse. A 32-17 loss barely does them justice, but what justice does sport ever give.
The other match in Leinster’s pool is currently coming to a dramatic finish as Benetton and Northampton are deadlocked on 32 points apiece in Italy.
Both sides have the try bonus, so they could both walk away with three points here if there’s no decisive act.
The Heineken Champions Cup weekend continues at pace for Ireland’s provinces.
It’s French opposition for all four and, after Ulster’s close-fought win over Clermont last night, the clock has just gone 80 in Connacht’s clash with Toulouse.
The Westerners made a hell of a fist of it against the Top14 champions, the scoreline reads 25-17 at the minute.
But our main focus in this liveblog is Leinster’s clash with the current Top14 leaders.
Lyon could well be out to lay down a marker against a European heavyweight.
