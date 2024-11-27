Connacht coach Wilkins says no cause for concern over Hansen contract

HEAD COACH PETE Wilkins says Connacht fans should not be concerned that Mack Hansen’s future has not been nailed down at Dexcom Stadium in Galway beyond next summer.

Connacht moved quickly to extend Hansen’s initial contract when he became an instant hit after signing for two years at the outset of the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year old Canberra native made his Irish debut against Wales six months after his Connacht debut and was only halfway through his contract by the end of that season when he signed a three-year extension.

That contract runs out next summer but while an extension has not been announced for Hansen, who took his Irish try haul to 13 in 26 internationals against Fiji on Saturday, the Connacht boss said fans have no need to be concerned.

“No. No reason to be worried at all,” said Wilkins, who last month said he was confident Irish centre Bundee Aki would also remain in Galway despite apparent interest from Toulon.

“I think, you know, again, a bit like the Bundee one. You know Mack is settled and they’re so important to us, the couple of guys we’re talking about there, the club would make sure we do everything possible to keep them here as long as possible.

“Mack seems pretty happy to me, and and I think, Galway loves him as much as he loves Galway. So I hope that continues.”

Connacht's Pete Wilkins and Scott Fardy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Wilkins, who is preparing his side for the resumption of the URC when they host the Bulls on Saturday, said there were no developments in Aki’s future. His contract expires next summer but there is a plus-one year option there.

“No news from my end, and the IRFU with their plus-one clause and there’s no change in that, I suppose, from what we said a month ago,” added Wilkins.

“And without seeing Bundee face to face, he seems pretty happy at the moment and he is focused on the Irish job.”