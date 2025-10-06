Advertisement
Mack Hansen could return to URC action this weekend. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mack Hansen available for Connacht's URC meeting with Cardiff

The Ireland international has yet to feature this season.
6.55pm, 6 Oct 2025

MACK HANSEN HAS returned to full training with Connacht and will be available for selection for the province’s URC trip to Cardiff on Saturday [KO 7.45pm].

The Ireland international has yet to feature this season after suffering a foot injury on tour with the Lions over the summer.

Harry West is also available for the Cardiff game, while Josh Ioane and Byron Ralston could also be in the mix having returned to training, with a decision on their availability to be made later this week.

There was less positive news on Niall Murray, who will be unavailable for a number of weeks following surgery on an ankle injury.

Oisín Dowling is also expected to be sidelined until December following surgery, while Temi Lasisi is continuing his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Connacht head to Wales this weekend after their round two meeting with Scarlets, due to be played on Saturday, was postponed due to travel disruption for the Welsh side.

