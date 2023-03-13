'There's a fair bit of hatred, isn't there?' - Hansen ready to sample Ireland-England rivalry

IRELAND ARE NOW just one win from Grand Slam glory and despite a lengthy injury list, the odds are stacked in their favour as Andy Farrell’s side prepare to welcome a battered and bruised England to Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick’s team are reeling from their 53-10 hammering at the hands of France at Twickenham and while Ireland are heavily fancied to complete the Grand Slam in Dublin, winger Mack Hansen is wary of an England backlash when the two sides lock horns on St Patrick’s weekend.

“The worst thing that could have happened for us was England getting pumped at home,” Hansen said.

“You just know they’re going to turn around. They’re a great side. It didn’t go their way against France, they still have unreal players. We know they’re going to bounce back, we know they’re going to bring a lot of energy. It’ll be a completely different team to last weekend. But we want to play against the best and if they’re at their best then it’s going to be great, a good match.”

It’s one Hansen is particularly looking forward to given he’s yet to face England at Test level. While the Connacht player started four games in last year’s Six Nations, he missed out on Ireland’s Six Nations win at Twickenham England.

Hansen explains that while he’ll be a newcomer to the fixture, he’s well aware of the rivalry between the two sides.

I’m so pumped for it. It’s going to be a great week, one to take in and savour. I’m so excited for it, especially at home on Paddy’s Day. It’s going to be unbelievable.

“I don’t know if I should say too much… There’s a fair bit of hatred, isn’t there? It’s good, though, because once the game is done they are good lads like everyone else. That shit happened… how long ago now? But it does add a bit of fire to the game. I was unlucky that I didn’t get to play last year, so fingers crossed I get to play next Saturday.”

That the game falls on St Patrick’s weekend only adds to the sense of occasion around the fixture. Hansen recalls how Ireland’s preparation for their round five clash against Scotland last year was briefly disrupted by some commotion outside the team’s Dublin hotel.

“While we were having our captain’s meeting last year there was a brawl going on outside the hotel window. It was incredibly hard to focus when you could just hear people screaming. Then, you look out and there’s an ambulance with some bloke KO’d on the ground.”

Hansen joked that things come ramp up again this year when asked what he’s expecting with England coming to town.

“Riots! No, no, no… we have unbelievable fans. It means a lot knowing how much it means to everyone in the stadium. The crazier the better! Paddy’s Day weekend, the script couldn’t have been better for us.”

Hansen can afford to crack a few jokes given his starring role in Ireland’s remarkable defeat of Scotland. The winger scored Ireland’s opening try and was heavily involved throughout, playing a key role in James Lowe’s second-half try, assisting Jack Conan’s score and proving a real nuisance in defence.

Just 13 caps into his Test career, Hansen has already established himself as a highly influential player in an Ireland team who continue to live up their billing as the top-ranked side in the world.

“We knew coming over here (Edinburgh) how tough it was going to be,” Hansen added.

“The first half was some of the hardest footie I’ve ever played. To come out in the second half the way we did, it showed a lot of character – and what we’re trying to build here.”

