'You can't criticise players for trying to stop them from scoring': Lancaster on Mack Hansen injury

CONNACHT COACH STUART Lancaster says he doesn’t have an issue with the tackle which has ruled Mack Hansen out of Ireland’s trip to Chicago to take on the All Blacks on Saturday week.

The 27-year old suffered a leg injury when he was tackled as he scored a try in the final minute which earned them a second bonus point against the Bulls on Friday night.

Lancaster said that there is no timeline on when Hansen might be back in action, but he is walking about at this stage, having left Dexcom Stadium after the 28-27 loss on Friday night in a moonboot.

Hansen was injured when replacement scrum-half Embrose Papier slid in as he scored in the right corner.

Hansen will miss Ireland's clash with the All Blacks in Chicago. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier in the game out-half Josh Ioane was tackled after grounding the ball for a try while scrum-half Caolin Blade was tackled around the neck before he scored, with neither of the Bulls’ players sanctioned. A week earlier, Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu was ruled out of the autumn internationals when he, too, was injured after grounding the ball, also against the Bulls.

Lancaster said he did not see a trend and feels it is well marshalled and that a player can’t be faulted from trying to prevent another from scoring.

“Not necessarily. I mean, the ones that are late, as in the try has been scored and you come in almost just as a late shot or cheap shot, they’re pretty obvious to see, I think. I’d be very disappointed if referees are not addressing those or seeing those,” said Lancaster.

“Mack’s one, for example, you can’t criticise players for trying to stop them from scoring a try. You saw the one with Ciaran Frawley in the Munster game. Ciaran Frawley was just trying to stop the try.

“So, for sure, referees need to be aware of it. And if it is a trend, they need to address it. Because there’s nothing worse than seeing a player get injured who’s already completed his task and scored the try.

“I think with technology and replays and the ability to see the timing of a tackle, it’s a pretty easy one to support. And if referees are aware of it and they sanction it immediately, then it’ll stop it.”

Hansen is 'in good spirits', said Lancaster James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Hansen, who missed out on the three Lions tests in his native Australia after suffering a leg injury on tour, will rehab with Connacht and Lancaster said the versatile back three player is optimistic.

“I spoke to him today. He’s obviously disappointed to miss out on the travel to Chicago. But he’s in good spirits. He’s optimistic about his foot. He just got caught in a very similar position.

“So, he’s more unlucky than anything else, really. But he’s a great lad and he’ll be back. It’s very early days. He’s walking around without the boot on now. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to play next week. So, we’ll see.

“The good thing is, from a scheduling point of view, we haven’t got any games for a while. So, we need to obviously make sure he’s right. If that means he can contribute to Ireland, he will, obviously.

“But he’ll stay with us for the time being. If he gets back fit enough in the next couple of weeks, he’ll obviously play his best foot forward for Ireland. If not, we’re in October. There’s eight months of the season to go, plus the summer tour, I’d imagine.”

Lancaster is preparing for his first Irish derby in charge of Connacht when they head to play high-flying Munster on Saturday at Thomond Park.

He is boosted by the return from injury of lock Niall Murray and back rower Paul Boyle while a decision on the availibilty of flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton following a shoulder injury will be made later in the week.