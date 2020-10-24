Solid day for the Irish as Maguire and Meadow make the cut ahead of big weekend in Georgia

IRISH DUO LEONA Maguire and Stephanie Meadow each enjoyed solid second rounds to ensure they made the cut ahead of a big weekend at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Georgia.

Both Maguire and Meadow carded opening round 74s at Reynolds Lake Oconee, and so, began day two on two-over-par.

Cavan star Maguire capped a mixed day with four birdies on the last eight holes. Her level-par 72 included a five-birdy total, which balanced out her three bogeys and a double bogey on the fifth hole.

“Never give up,” as she tweeted afterwards, now tied for 63rd on the leaderboard.

Jordanstown native Meadow, meanwhile, jumped up the leaderboard after carding a second round of 70. Birdies on the second, sixth, eighth and 10th had her in good stead, and cancelled out bogeys on the fifth and ninth.

And a steady showing on the back nine brought her to level par overall.

Ally McDonald of the US has the outright lead after opening rounds of 66 and 68. 10-under currently, she’s one shot ahead of fellow American Danielle Kane and Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines.

