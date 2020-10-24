BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 24 October 2020
Solid day for the Irish as Maguire and Meadow make the cut ahead of big weekend in Georgia

Meadow carded a round of 70 to climb the leaderboard at the LPGA Drive On Championship, while Maguire enjoyed a strong showing on the back nine.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 11:58 AM
42 minutes ago 351 Views No Comments
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRISH DUO LEONA Maguire and Stephanie Meadow each enjoyed solid second rounds to ensure they made the cut ahead of a big weekend at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Georgia.

Both Maguire and Meadow carded opening round 74s at Reynolds Lake Oconee, and so, began day two on two-over-par.

Cavan star Maguire capped a mixed day with four birdies on the last eight holes. Her level-par 72 included a five-birdy total, which balanced out her three bogeys and a double bogey on the fifth hole.

“Never give up,” as she tweeted afterwards, now tied for 63rd on the leaderboard.

Jordanstown native Meadow, meanwhile, jumped up the leaderboard after carding a second round of 70. Birdies on the second, sixth, eighth and 10th had her in good stead, and cancelled out bogeys on the fifth and ninth. 

And a steady showing on the back nine brought her to level par overall.

Ally McDonald of the US has the outright lead after opening rounds of 66 and 68. 10-under currently, she’s one shot ahead of fellow American Danielle Kane and Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines.

You can view the leaderboard here.

