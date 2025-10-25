Maigh Cuilinn find another gear late on to clinch third Galway SFC title in six years

Maigh Cuilinn 1-17

Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-15

SEAN KELLY LED the way as Maigh Cuilinn captured their third Galway SFC when they finished strongly after Salthill/Knocknacarra had hit the front 10 minutes from time after trailing by four points.

But Maigh Cuilinn hit back and met the challenge head-on to add to their successes of 2020 and 2022 after losing the last two finals to Corofin.

The first ever floodlit Galway final attracted a crowd of 6,500 to Pearse Stadium — an increase of almost 45% on last year’s decider.

Maigh Cuilinn, backed by the wind, led by 1-11 to 1-6 at the end of a lively opening half which begun with Galway captain Kelly racing through to fire home a goal after just 30 seconds.

Maigh Cuilinn built on that brilliant start with Fionn McDonagh pushing them 1-1 to 0-0 in front after less than two minutes.

Maigh Cuilinn's Michael Moughan with Salthill-Knocknacarra's Tomo Culhane Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Salthill/Knocknacarra, forced to line out without their injured captain, All Star John Maher, got off the mark when goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan steered a 45 between the posts after his opposite number Pierce Greally did well to deflect a flick from Tomo Culhane around the post.

Dessie Conneely responded with a two-pointer free for Maigh Cuilinn and former Offaly captain Johnny Moloney added a point to lead by 1-4 to 0-1 after nine minutes.

Rob Finnerty kept Salthill/Knocknacarra in the game with three points, two of them from play, in response to a Paul Kelly effort.

But then after Young Player of the Year nominee Matthew Thompson got the first of his points for Salthill/Knocknacarra, they got back on level terms nine minutes from the break when Finnerty squeezed home a penalty in the right corner after Daniel O’Flaherty was fouled by Sean Kelly.

Peter Cooke tries to fend off Salthill-Knocknacarra's Charlie Power Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Peter Cooke, who had missed most of Maigh Cuilinn’s campaign as he was working in the United States in recent months, was drafted from the bench and the Galway player made a huge impact.

Cooke, who made his bow in this year’s championship when he came on as a sub in their semi-final win over Tuam Stars, landed a couple of two-pointers after being narrowly off target with his first effort.

Thompson got his second point before the break but they went in trailing by five as Sean Kelly and Conneely hit the target.

Salthill/Knocknacarra hit three wides in the opening four minutes of the second half but a free from Finnerty and then a two-pointer from a placed ball by the All Star got the margin down to two after 37 minutes.

Salthill-Knocknacarra were left reeling by Maigh Cuilinn's late surge. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Niall Walsh and Fionn McDonagh responded for Maigh Cuilinn to make it 1-13 to 1-9 but then Salthill/Knocknacarra took over and hit the front after a two-pointer from Thompson got them level after he and Cathal Sweeney had found the range.

Then Rob Walzer edged Salthill/Knocknacarra in front for the first time but Maigh Cuilinn responded. Conneely levelled three minutes from time before he landed a two-point free and when Finnerty cut the gap to the minimum in the first of six minutes of added time, Sean Kelly sealed the win with a late point.

Scorers for Maigh Cuilinn: Dessie Conneely 0-6 (2 2pf, 0-1f), Sean Kelly 1-2, Peter Cooke 0-4 (2p), Fionn McDonagh 0-2, Johnny Mooney 0-1, Paul Kelly 0-1, Niall Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Salthill/Knocknacarra: Rob Finnerty 1-7 (1-0p, 1 2pf, 0-3f), Matthew Thompson 0-5 (1 2p), Donal O’Sullivan 0-1 (45), Cathal Sweeney 0-1, Rob Walzer 0-1.

Maigh Cuilinn

1. Pierce Greally

18. Aidan Claffey

3. Michael Moughan

6. Eoghan Kelly

7. Sean O’Connor

17. Sean Kelly

5. David Wynne

8. Paul Kelly

21. Tom Clarke

10. Johnny Moloney

11. Niall Walsh

22. Ger Davoren

13. Fionn McDonagh

14. Fiachra McDonagh

15. Dessie Conneely

Substitutes: Peter Cooke for Davoren (20), Neil Mulcahy for Clarke (39), Davoren for Fiachra McDonagh (46), James McLoughlin for O’Connor (52).

Salthill/Knocknacarra

1. Donal O’Sullivan

19. Dara Conneely

6. Evan Wynne

2. Eoghan Deely

17. Mark Mannion

5. Aaron Mannion

7. Cathal Sweeney

8. Michael Kitt

28. Niall Hanahoe

24. Charlie Power

15. Matthew Thompson

12. Daniel O’Flaherty

21. Evan Nolan

14. Rob Finnerty

23. Tomo Culhane

Substitutes: Mikey Culhane for M Kitt (half-time), Paddy Kitt for A Mannion (half-time), Rob Walzer for Nolan (43), James McDermott for M Culhane (53), M Kitt for Deely (55).

Referee: Christopher Ryan (Killannin).