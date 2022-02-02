Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 February 2022
All-Ireland winning Mourneabbey midfielder to captain Cork for 2022

Máire O’Callaghan will lead the Rebels, with Melissa Duggan named vice-captain.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 3:54 PM
Máire O'Callaghan on the ball for Cork last summer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Máire O'Callaghan on the ball for Cork last summer.
Máire O'Callaghan on the ball for Cork last summer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MOURNEABBEY MIDFIELDER MÁIRE O’Callaghan has been named Cork senior ladies football captain for 2022.

26-year-old O’Callaghan takes the reins from goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, who captained the Rebels last season, and also follows in the footsteps of clubmates Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan who filled the role in recent years.

All-Star defender Melissa Duggan has been named vice-captain.

“Cork county board along with senior manager Shane Ronayne are delighted to announce that Máire O’Callaghan, Mourneabbey, will captain the Cork senior team for 2022,” a statement from the county reads.

“Melissa Duggan, Doheny’s, will be vice captain.

“We wish both Máire, Melissa and the senior panel the very best of luck for the year.”

Both certain to be popular choices amongst the group, O’Callaghan has established herself as a key player for the Rebels over the past few years.

Also deployed as a defender at times, she has played a central part in Mourneabbey’s glittering run to two All-Ireland senior club titles, seven Munster crowns and seven county championships since 2014.

The Clyda outfit fell short in their bid for three national honours in-a-row against Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway on Saturday.

Cork LGFA have also confirmed Ronayne’s backroom team, with Denis Enright and Barry Cullinane in as coaches and selectors, and Paul Howard (strength and conditioning coach), Ger Lomard (goalkeeping coach) and Sheila Denney (female liason officer) also among the wider group.

Former Munster rugby player Johnny Holland is on board as nutritionist.

Cork open their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 campaign with a trip to Meath on 12 February, in their first competitive meeting since last year’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

The face league holders Dublin in Croke Park the following week.

Erika O’Shea said earlier this week that new boss Ronayne is “focusing on [getting back to] the All-Ireland final,” as they eye a first Brendan Martin Cup lift since 2016.

In other Cork ladies football news, the county is set to have a Senior B football panel for 2022, as reported by local journalist Ger McCarthy:

Meanwhile in Kerry, Anna Galvin has been named captain once again with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh the vice-captain.

Southern Gaels star Galvin first took the captaincy in 2020, and was hailed a “natural leader” by management in an interview with The42 after the selection was made. 

 

 

