Malachy O'Rourke on Kilmacud extra players: 'I just think we'll accept we got beat on the day'

GLEN MANAGER MALACHY O’Rourke has expressed doubt as to whether the club will potentially launch an objection to today’s All-Ireland final defeat, due to Kilmacud Crokes having more than 15 players on the field for a period during injury-time.

Kilmacud made two late substitutions as Glen prepared to kick a late ’45 but Dara Mullin did not exit the field immediately and was on the Kilmacud goal line for that passage of play, while Paul Mannion was going off the pitch on the Hogan Stand side when Danny Tallon struck the ball for the Derry champions.

Tom Fox and Conor Casey had entered the play at that stage with Mullin and Mannion both off the pitch, as the error was identified, before goalkeeper Conor Ferris took the kickout that was followed by referee Derek O’Mahoney’s final whistle.

Despite revealing they had asked for the kick to be re-taken, O’Rourke did not seem after today’s match when speaking to reporters that he was enthused about taking it further.

Advertisement

“Yeah, obviously we can do nothing about that but it obviously does make a difference the more men they have in there. The harder it is for us to get a score out of it and I think we did ask the fourth official to get the free retaken but it didn’t happen.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else but I don’t think that’s how the club operates. We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look it, that shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan was also asked afterwards about the incident.

“I think Dara Mullin was coming off, at 14. I think he was just taking his time to be honest with you.

“Probably that oul cynical word of killing the clock, so he was always coming. There was just John the linesman said he’s not off yet, so wait, wait, wait.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“That’s all we are kind of aware of on it at the minute.”

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part I states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted as per Rule 2.1 (15 player) can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or replay, or fine, depending on the circumstances.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.