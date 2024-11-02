Advertisement
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City looks dejected after Evanilson (not pictured) of Bournemouth scores. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSetback

Man City suffer shock loss at Bournemouth

It continues a bad week for Pep Guardiola’s side, following their midweek League Cup loss to Tottenham.
4.55pm, 2 Nov 2024
181
4

MAN CITY suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

It continues a bad week for Pep Guardiola’s side, following their midweek League Cup defeat to Tottenham.

More to follow

