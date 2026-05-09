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Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a goal against Brentford. Alamy Stock Photo
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Man City keep pressure on Arsenal in Premier League title race after Brentford victory

Goals from Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush secured the win for Man City.
7.27pm, 9 May 2026

Man City 3

Brentford 0

MANCHESTER CITY CONTINUED to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race with a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Jérémy Doku gave City the lead on the hour mark before Erling Haaland doubled their advantage after 75 minutes. Omar Marmoush put the final gloss on City’s victory with a goal in injury-time.

More to follow…

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