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Man City keep pressure on Arsenal in Premier League title race after Brentford victory
Man City 3
Brentford 0
MANCHESTER CITY CONTINUED to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race with a 3-0 win over Brentford.
Jérémy Doku gave City the lead on the hour mark before Erling Haaland doubled their advantage after 75 minutes. Omar Marmoush put the final gloss on City’s victory with a goal in injury-time.
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Brentford heating up Manchester City Premier League Soccer