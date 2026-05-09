Man City keep pressure on Arsenal in Premier League title race after Brentford victory

Man City 3

Brentford 0

MANCHESTER CITY CONTINUED to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race with a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Jérémy Doku gave City the lead on the hour mark before Erling Haaland doubled their advantage after 75 minutes. Omar Marmoush put the final gloss on City’s victory with a goal in injury-time.

Jeremy Doku is at it AGAIN for Man City! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p3rkazaUUi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 9, 2026

More to follow…