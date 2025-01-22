Advertisement
PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, celebrates with Desire Doue after scoring his side's second goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Man City in danger of Champions League humiliation after dramatic collapse

Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered a two-goal lead away to PSG.
9.57pm, 22 Jan 2025

MANCHESTER CITY are in danger of an early Champions League exit after suffering a 4-2 defeat away at PSG tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side went 2-0 up before the hosts produced a remarkable second-half comeback.

More to follow

