This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

United close in on the Champions League with easy win over hapless Villa

Mason Greenwood scored again in a 3-0 win for United.

By AFP Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 10:15 PM
50 minutes ago 8,063 Views 31 Comments
https://the42.ie/5146428
Greenwood celebrates his goal.
Image: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Greenwood celebrates his goal.
Greenwood celebrates his goal.
Image: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Aston Villa 0

Manchester United 3

MASON GREENWOOD’S RISE to stardom continued with another thunderous finish as Manchester United extended their winning run with a 3-0 victory at Aston Villa to move within one point of the Premier League’s top four.

Bruno Fernandes’s controversial penalty won by the Portuguese midfielder opened the scoring after a slow start from the in-form visitors.

Greenwood then took centre stage with his fourth goal in three games as he drilled home on his supposedly weaker right foot just before half-time.

Fernandes then teed up Paul Pogba to score his first goal for over a year as United became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by a three-goal margin.

Villa’s winless run stretches to 10 games as Dean Smith’s men remain rooted in the bottom three, four points adrift of safety with just four games to go.

United now have a return to the Champions League next season in their own hands as they face fourth-placed Leicester on the final day of the season and will fancy their chances to chasing down Chelsea for third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now 17 games unbeaten in all competitions and showed their firepower once more with Fernandes and Pogba supplying the ammunition for Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack.

Villa were made to regret not making the most of a sloppy start from United as Trezeguet hit the post with just David de Gea to beat.

Fernandes has been the catalyst for United’s turnaround since his arrival in January and he was at the centre of a hugely contentious call that spark the Red Devils into life.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder appeared to initiate the contact with Villa right-back Ezri Konsa as he spun just inside the area.

Jon Moss had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and much to Smith’s ire on sidelines VAR did not intervene to overturn the decision.

Fernandes has shared responsibilities from the spot with Rashford since the restart, but the former took responsibility this time to send Pepe Reina the wrong way for his eighth goal for the club.

Greenwood scored powerfully off both feet against Bournemouth at the weekend and sent Villa a warning shot with a low left-foot drive that Reina parried to safety.

Fernandes then headed over United’s best move of the half from Luke Shaw’s cross.

But Villa could not hold out without conceding again before half-time as they gave Greenwood far too much room on the edge of the area to smash home his 16th goal of the season.

United have now scored 14 goals in winning their last four league games and turned on the style after the break.

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak could turn Pogba’s United career around. Prior to the pandemic, the French World Cup winner seemed set to leave the club for the second time in his career.

aston-villa-v-manchester-united-premier-league-villa-park Paul Pogba celebrates his goal. Source: Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

But with interest from Real Madrid now unlikely to materialise this summer given the economic impact of the crisis, Solskjaer is hoping to extend Pogba’s contract beyond 2022.

The impact of having both Fernandes and a fit-again Pogba has transformed the creativity of the United midfield and they combined for United’s third with the help of some more slack Villa defending.

Pogba was given time to control and measure his show from Fernandes’s cut-back to arrow the ball into the bottom corner for his first goal since April 2019.

Fernandes then teed up Martial to crash a shot off the underside of the bar and Reina denied Rashford from Pogba’s sumptuous pass in stoppage time as United had to settle for three.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie