Manchester United players celebrate after team mate Anthony Martial (second left) scores.

MAN UNITED BEAT Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening to boost their hopes of securing Champions League football next season.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire sealed victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

