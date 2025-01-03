Man United to extend Harry Maguire's contract

MANCHESTER UNITED will trigger their option to keep Harry Maguire at the club for a further season.

Maguire, 31, is due to be out of contract in the summer, but boss Ruben Amorim confirmed the former club captain would be staying beyond this season, while also adding that Amad Diallo is “near” to agreeing a new deal with the club.

“Amad is near, Harry Maguire, we are going to trigger our option,” Amorim said.

“I spoke with him this morning and I told him he has to improve his game on the pitch, we need him a lot and he also has to improve as a leader, we all know the situation he had here, but we are going to trigger happily the option.”

Maguire lost the United captaincy and fell down the pecking order under former manager Erik ten Hag — seemingly on his way out of the club — but has found a new lease of life under Amorim, who prefers to play with three central defenders.

Although Maguire did not take the armband for Monday’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle despite the absence of suspended captain Bruno Fernandes, Amorim said his leadership qualities were key to the club.

“I think he coped very well with his struggles and when you look at our team, we are starving for leaders on the pitch,” Amorim added.

“He is a leader, he has to improve that part and he has to improve our game and we are happy to continue with him.”

Meanwhile, according to The Independent, out-of-favour striker Marcus Rashford has rejected three offers from the Saudi Pro League.

The 27-year-old has four goals from 15 Premier League appearances but has not played for the Red Devils since starting the Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen on 12 December.

Rashford, who was recalled to the matchday squad for the midweek 2-0 loss against Newcastle, indicated a wish to leave Old Trafford, expressing a desire for “a new challenge“ last month.