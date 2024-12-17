'I’m ready for a new challenge' - Marcus Rashford

MARCUS RASHFORD has admitted he is ready to leave Manchester United and take on a “new challenge”.

Rashford was left out of the squad for Sunday’s Manchester derby by Ruben Amorim, although the head coach insisted there were no disciplinary issues behind his decision.

In an interview with journalist Henry Winter on X, Rashford said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Asked about his decision to leave Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of Sunday’s squad following a dramatic 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium, Amorim said: “It is important to say it was not a disciplinary thing.

“Next week, next game, new life and they are fighting for the places.

“For me what is important is the performance in training, the performance in game, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with team-mates and push team-mates.”

Speaking to Winter during a visit to his former primary school, Rashford admitted: “It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby, but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on.

“It’s disappointing, but I’m also someone as I’ve got older, I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it? Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

Rashford’s professionalism was questioned by former United defender Gary Neville after the former flew to the United States during the recent international break and was pictured watching an NBA game in New York.

The 27-year-old admits he feels “misunderstood” and has “no regrets” from the last nine years, while he also harbours hopes of a return to the England fold ahead of the 2026 World Cup under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Rashford was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany, where England reached the final before losing to Spain.

The PA news agency understands the interview came as a surprise to Manchester United.

Amorim is set to address Rashford’s comments at his pre-match press conference at 9am on Wednesday.