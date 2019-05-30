This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United target James told he can 'play at any level'

Ryan Giggs believes the Swansea youngster being linked with a move is ready to step up.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 May 2019, 1:36 PM
57 minutes ago 3,102 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4661513
Wales' Daniel James.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Wales' Daniel James.
Wales' Daniel James.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RYAN GIGGS BELIEVES Daniel James can “play at any level”, with the current Wales boss backing one of his international players to step up amid intense links to Manchester United.

A deal to take the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer has been mooted for some time.

It has been suggested that a £15 million transfer is close to being completed, with the Red Devils buying into a hot prospect that could make a telling contribution in the present and future.

United legend Giggs believes the youngster, who has been thriving at Swansea, is ready to join the elite, but has urged him to consider his options carefully and ensure that he gets guarantees of regular game time wherever he ends up.

“Ideally, as an international manager, you don’t want to influence players’ decisions when it comes to clubs. For me it’s about players playing,” Giggs told Sky Sports.

He was fantastic in the last six months for Swansea, putting in devastating performances and I think he can play at any level.

“He could play in the Premier League, but if he stays at Swansea for another year or two years I’d be equally as happy because he’s done so well there.

“That’s a decision for Dan to make and I’m sure he’ll make the right decision.”

James is not the only Welsh starlet to be generating excitement, or the only one with ties to United.

Dylan Levitt is already on the Red Devils’ books, with the 18-year-old having made Giggs’ senior squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

“We have a great crop of young players coming through,” added a manager putting his faith in youth.

“For us, as a relatively small country, it’s about having competition for places.

It doesn’t matter how old you are, as long as you’re good enough you’re going to get a chance in my squad.

“Dylan I know because he’s been at United, I’ve spoken to Nicky Butt about him, the academy director.

“He’s at a club that shares the same philosophy as me in giving young players a chance.

“I’ve watched him play and he’s a talent. He’s impressed in the last week in training and he’s an exciting player.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie