This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United target Sancho 'not for sale'

The young Three Lions star is staying grounded with his club not eager to cash in anytime soon.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,133 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4814110
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Jadon Sancho (file pic).

JADON SANCHO ADMITS he does not know what the future holds but the Borussia Dortmund star wants to win titles with the German side amid growing links to Manchester United .

Sancho has reportedly emerged as United’s top transfer target following previous speculation over a move to Old Trafford during the off-season.

The 19-year-old England international produced another impressive display as Dortmund drew 0-0 with Barcelona in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Asked about his future post-game, the teenager conceded nothing is certain moving forward — aside from his desire to deliver for his current club. 

“I can’t tell the future. I just take it game by game. I just wanna give 100% for Borussia Dortmund,” Sancho told Viasport . 

“I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything.”

Sancho has established himself as one of Europe’s best talents after leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in 2017.

He scored 12 goals and supplied 14 assists as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season and already has two goals and four assists this term.

“It’s crazy. Everything has come so fast,” Sancho told Viasat .

But I have a great team. They keep me humbled. I just take it game by game and give 100%.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was asked about Sancho prior to the goalless draw against La Liga champions Barca and revealed though the Red Devils were interested in talking about their star, his club were quick to shut down their interest. 

“We didn’t talk to them [United],” Zorc told Viasport.

“They were asking us for a meeting [during the off-season]. Sancho is not for sale.”

After scoring his first international goal last week, Sancho has been backed by club teammate Achraf Hakimi to one day challenge for the Ballon d’Or. 

In a few years, if he continues at this level, he will be a candidate,” Hakimi told Marca.

“For me, he is a spectacular player. We know he is a player who still has to learn and improve because he is very young…but he is very good.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie