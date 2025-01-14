Brentford hit back to draw with Man City, Reece James saves Chelsea

Results – Premier League

Brentford 2-2 Manchester City

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

West Ham 3-2 Fulham

*****

CHRISTIAN NORGAARD SCORED an added-time equaliser as Brentford fought from two goals down to salvage a point from a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium.

Phil Foden scored a second-half brace to give the champions control but – typical of their patchy season – they shipped goals to Yoane Wissa and Norgaard and had to settle for a Premier League point in west London.

The draw will dampen City’s spirits as they failed to fully take advantage of top-four rivals Chelsea’s draw to Bournemouth.

Seconds after Mikkel Damsgaard’s goal was ruled out for offside, Pep Guardiola’s men took a 66th-minute lead. Kevin De Bruyne produced a curling ball and Foden turned it home. When the England international completed his brace 12 minutes later, the visitors were seemingly on course for three points.

However, Wissa gave the hosts hope when he pulled one back with eight minutes remaining.

Advertisement

And, after a valiant midfield display all match, skipper Norgaard’s efforts were rewarded in the second minute of added time when he equalised, heading an effort goalwards which Ortega got a hand to but could not keep out.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard scores their side's second goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Reece James scored a free-kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Chelsea at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The home side looked beaten and could have had few complaints had Antoine Semenyo’s sensational strike midway through the second half turned out to have been the winner.

Chelsea had scored early through Cole Palmer but then true to recent form wasted enough chances to finish Bournemouth before half-time, with Nicolas Jackson striking the post at 1-0 and spurning two further golden opportunities.

Bournemouth levelled through Justin Kluivert’s penalty – Moises Caicedo at fault with a needless foul – then Semenyo crashed in the goal of his life to make it 2-1.

But up stepped James, on as substitute following yet another injury nightmare, to put the pain behind him and steal a point.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates his goal at Stamford Bridge. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Graham Potter worked his magic as West Ham beat Fulham 3-2 in his first home game in charge.

Goals from Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta secured a first Premier League victory for Potter, who took over from the sacked Julen Lopetegui last week.

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss has had just three training sessions, and Friday’s FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa, to get his ideas across to his new players.

Yet the Hammers, at times shambolic under Lopetegui, already look like something approaching a functioning, well-drilled football team.

Yes, they were helped by some horrendous Fulham defending, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno in particular having a night to forget.

Danny Ings (centre) celebrates with Tomas Soucek after Lucas Paqueta scores their side's third goal of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

They also let Alex Iwobi score twice with crosses which flew straight in, to maintain their average of conceding two goals a game this season.

Fulham hit the crossbar twice as well, but West Ham rode their luck and withstood a late barrage to pick up a first home win since 9 December.