Shane Lowry explains 'f**k this place' outburst on frustrating day at PGA Championship

SHANE LOWRY’S LOVELESS relationship with Quail Hollow continued on Friday of the PGA Championship, as he battled his way to an even-par 71 that left him likely to miss the cut at the year’s second major.

Lowry made par on the 18th hole believing his score of two-over par would be good enough to make the weekend, but the cutline moved to +1 as soon as he moved off the green.

His frustration boiled over on the eighth hole of his second round, after his tee shot saw his ball kick back and fall into a nearby pitch mark. Lowry called in a rules official to assess if he was eligible for a free drop. Lowry would have been allowed to take a drop had the ball rolled back into its own pitch mark and been partly embedded in the turf.

He was ultimately not allowed to take a drop, and had to gouge the ball the ball out of the fairway. Afterwards, Lowry pounded his club into the divot and exclaimed, “fuck this place.”

He made bogey and flashed a middle finger at his ball as he left the green.

Speaking to reporters after the round, Lowry said his frustration was triggered by an on-course ESPN commentator quickly stressing the ball had rolled into a separate pitch mark to Lowry’s.

“You hit a lovely tee shot and you’re not expecting that”, said Lowry.

“I was just very annoyed with that, obviously. I felt I had quite a bit of momentum going around and I felt standing there with 50 yards to that pin, it’s an easy pitch shot for me. Then I walk away making bogey.

“The ESPN guy was a bit too involved when he didn’t have to be, and that’s what annoyed me. A lot. I was just asking the referee, and the ESPN guy comes straight over saying, ‘That’s not your pitch mark.’

“I’m like, ‘That’s not for you to talk about, that’s for me to call a rules official and decide what happens. I just said to the rules official, ‘What happens the guy who’s at 7.10 and not on ESPN live?’ I guarantee he’s down there arguing it’s his pitch mark.

“I don’t want a drop because it’s not my pitch mark. I’m just saying. And it goes back to I’d a lot of mudballs again today. So. . . yeah.

“It looked like a fresh pitch mark I was in, but it also looked like there was a fresh one beside it. I wasn’t arguing it was my pitch mark, I was trying to be 100% sure. Imagine if I came in and all of a sudden someone told me that was my pitch mark.

“There’s one guy’s producer saying it is, but they told Brooks [Koepka] his ball was okay yesterday and it was on the driving range. You need to be careful about what you’re doing because there’s so much at stake.”