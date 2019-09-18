This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
City bounce back with comfortable Champions League win over Shaktar

The English champions ran out 3-0 winners in their opening group game.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 9:51 PM
Riyad Mahrez celebrates City's opening goal.
Image: Efrem Lukatsky
Image: Efrem Lukatsky

MANCHESTER CITY RECOVERED from their 3-2 domestic humbling at Norwich City last Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 Champions League win over Shaktar Donestsk. 

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for City in the 24th minute after Ilkay Gundogan’s shot rebounded off the post, and Gundogan himself linked up with Mahrez to score 15 minutes later. 

City added a third with a counter attack 15 minutes from time, with Gabriel Jesus coolly finishing having been put clear by Kevin De Bruyne. 

With John Stones set to spend the next month alongside Aymeric Laporte on the injury list, Pep Guardiola selected captain Fernandinho alongside Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back.

Elsewhere in the same group, Dynamo Zagreb recorded an even more convincing win over Italy’s Champions League newcomers Atalanta. They led the Bergamo side 3-0 at half-time, and Mislav Orsic completed his hat-trick in the second-half to record an eye-catching 4-0 win. 

Full report to follow 

The42 Team

