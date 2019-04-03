Manchester City welcome Cardiff to the Etihad seeking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.
Liveblog
TEAM NEWS: Pep Guardiola has made a total of seven changes from the side which beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage as he seeks to rest bodies ahead of his side’s FA Cup and Champions League fixtures later this month.
Kyle Walker and Nicolás Otamendi drop out of defence, replaced by Danilo and John Stones, while İlkay Gündoğan and David Silva are replaced by Fernandinho and Phil Foden in midfield.
Up top it’s an entirely new front line, with Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva out, while Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahzez and Leroy Sane are all in.
For Cardiff, Neil Warnock makes just one change from his side’s crushing 2-1 defeat against Chelsea three days ago. Joe Ralls is in, with Ireland international Harry Arter out of the matchday squad.
Man City: Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sane.
Substitutes: Walker, Kompany, Sterling, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Silva, Muric.
Cardiff City: Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Hoilett, Victor Camarasa, Ralls, Josh Murphy, Niasse.
Substitutes: Zohore, Reid, Bacuna, Cunningham, Mendez-Laing, Harris, Brian Murphy.
Let’s get started with the team news…
Good evening everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Cardiff City.
This season’s relentless, exciting, unstoppable title race marches on for another night. Liverpool kept up the chase thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s dramatic 90th minute own goal on Saturday, meaning Man City need a win tonight to reclaim top spot.
Pep Guardiola’s side have resembled a blue-tinged juggernaut over the last two months, not suffering a single defeat in their last 11 games across all competitions. In that time City have scooped the League Cup, booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League and kept their defence of the Premier League alive and kicking.
Goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero easily saw off Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage, with the Londoners officially relegated last night after another defeat, this time away to Watford.
Tonight Cardiff City will be the latest side to try and force Guardiola’s champions to drop points. Neil Warnock’s men very nearly beat Chelsea on Sunday, with the Bluebirds boss absolutely fuming with the officiating on display as Maurizio Sarri’s men snatched a dramatic 2-1 away win.
Kick-off is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 7.45pm. Tonight’s game is live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.
