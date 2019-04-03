20 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Pep Guardiola has made a total of seven changes from the side which beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage as he seeks to rest bodies ahead of his side’s FA Cup and Champions League fixtures later this month.

Kyle Walker and Nicolás Otamendi drop out of defence, replaced by Danilo and John Stones, while İlkay Gündoğan and David Silva are replaced by Fernandinho and Phil Foden in midfield.

Up top it’s an entirely new front line, with Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva out, while Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahzez and Leroy Sane are all in.

For Cardiff, Neil Warnock makes just one change from his side’s crushing 2-1 defeat against Chelsea three days ago. Joe Ralls is in, with Ireland international Harry Arter out of the matchday squad.