Do you agree with our Premier League team of the season?

GOALKEEPER

THERE ARE A couple of contenders for this position. Ultimately, Alisson Becker edges it for the impact he has had in helping transform Liverpool into title contenders.

The Brazilian admittedly had one or two shaky moments against Tottenham at the weekend, but he has been largely excellent. Liverpool have conceded just 19 goals, a superior record to any other Premier League side, while Alisson has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper (17).

Honourable mentions too for West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski, who has made more saves (126) than any other goalkeeper, David de Gea, who is a big reason why Man United are still in contention for the top four, making a particularly outstanding individual performance in the win over Tottenham, and Ederson, who has made it brilliant back-to-back seasons for City, conceding just 21 goals so far and earning 15 clean sheets.

DEFENCE

Virgil van Dijk is the first name on the team-sheet. He is undoubtedly the biggest reason why Liverpool are in strong contention for the title this season, having been signed from Southampton in January of last year, helping the Reds register the league’s best defensive record this season.

Who plays next to him is not quite so obvious, but in the end, Aymeric Laporte makes the cut for an assured first full season in the Premier League suggesting the 24-year-old is worth THE £57 million paid TO Athletic Bilbao for him in January 2018. The man frequently next to him, John Stones, has been similarly excellent and makes the bench for this team.

There have been a number of standout performers for the lower-division teams too, including Ireland’s Shane Duffy who is currently fourth in most blocks (32), fourth in most clearances (188) and first in most headed clearances (127)

At left-back, Andy Robertson is the only viable option. The Scottish international has been a revelation since signing for Liverpool, contributing to a solid defence and proving a pivotal part of their attack, causing havoc with his surging runs forward and producing eight assists (only six Premier League players have registered more).

At right-back, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both had decent seasons, but Ireland international Matt Doherty pips them, having played a crucial role in helping carry Wolves to an impressive seventh position as it stands, after only gaining promotion last season.

MIDFIELD

Probably the hardest area to choose from. Liverpool stars such as James Milner and Jordan Henderson have been solid but not spectacular.

There have been a few eye-catching performances with some of the so-called lesser sides. After a shaky start, Declan Rice has excelled for West Ham. Wilfred Ndidi and Idrissa Gueye, who are first and second respectively in the ‘most tackles’ count, have done well in the holding role for Leicester and Everton.

In terms of more creative players, Joao Mourinho and Christian Eriksen have both caught the eye, but just miss out on this team.

Ultimately though, the City midfield that have dominated virtually every game they played in this season deserve their places on this list.

Fernandinho and the two Silvas have been simply peerless in the chemistry and balance between creativity and defensive solidity that they have displayed.

ATTACK

An abundance of options here to the extent that it’s difficult to fit in the players even on the subs’ bench. The sometimes underappreciated Sergio Aguero deserves his place up top though, with an overall tally of 19 goals making him the current top scorer, while he has also registered seven assists.

Out wide, Raheem Sterling, among the favourites for the Player of the Year accolade, warrants inclusion for arguably his best-ever season, having registered 15 goals and nine assists.

In addition, Sadio Mane has arguably been Liverpool’s best attacker, with 17 goals and one assist.

Other similarly prolific attackers unlucky not to feature in the team include Eden Hazard, Mo Salah, Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min and Roberto Firmino.

Subs: De Gea, Stones, Azpilicueta, Hazard, Salah, Kane, Aubameyang.

