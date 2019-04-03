This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola warns City star to control his late-night antics

Benjamin Mendy was reported to have been at the Manchester nightspot until the early hours of the morning.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 1:32 PM
1 hour ago 4,203 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4574848
Benjamin Mendy (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Benjamin Mendy (file pic).
Benjamin Mendy (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS warned Benjamin Mendy to curb his late-night antics after the Manchester City defender was spotted in a club in the early hours of Saturday morning.

France star Mendy was reported to have been at the Manchester nightspot until 0230 GMT, according to British media on Tuesday.

Mendy had not been included in City’s squad for their Premier League win at Fulham later on Saturday.

Instead, he was due to attend a training session as he battles to return to fitness following another injury-plagued season.

City boss Guardiola admitted he couldn’t force Mendy to stay at home, but he made it clear he was frustrated by the player’s latest high-spirited incident.

“They are old enough to know what they have to do, I’m not his father. I would prefer him to go home earlier but I don’t control the players in that situation,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

(I’m) not frustrated, I’m a relaxed guy. It might not look like it but I sleep quite well.”

Mendy, 24, has had two injury-ravaged campaigns at City since joining the club in 2017.

He has appeared only once for the English champions, as a substitute in the League Cup at Burton in January, since undergoing meniscus surgery in November.

Mendy missed most of his first season at the club with a cruciate ligament injury.

He was also the subject of disciplinary action last September when he reported late for treatment on a foot injury having attended a high-profile Anthony Joshua boxing fight in London the previous evening.

Guardiola said Mendy is now fit and in contention for Wednesday’s clash with Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie