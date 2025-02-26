HARRY MAGUIRE’S HEADER earned 10-man Manchester United a hard-fought 3-2 win against struggling Ipswich and saved Patrick Dorgu’s blushes after his part in a calamitous opener was compounded by a first-half red card.
Negativity around Old Trafford has scarcely been greater in recent decades thanks to an often wretched product on the field and problems off it, including Monday’s announcement of a second round of redundancies.
Advertisement
United lifted the mood somewhat and helped quell any talk of relegation by emerging victorious from Wednesday’s helter-skelter battle with promoted Ipswich as Maguire’s second-half header ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League.
Old Trafford roared after Ruben Amorim secured just his fifth league win in charge as his side fought back from a couple of major setbacks, including a disastrous mix up between Dorgu and Andre Onana that gifted Jaden Philogene an early opener.
Sam Morsy’s own goal and a Matthijs de Ligt effort had put United ahead before recent arrival Dorgu’s night got worse, with the 20-year-old’s high challenge on Omari Hutchinson earning a red card following a VAR review.
Philogene’s cross snuck home in first-half stoppage time as Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys immediately capitalised on their man advantage, only to be caught cold moments into the second half.
Maguire headed home a Bruno Fernandes corner and United dug deep to see out a much-needed victory and dent Ipswich’s survival hopes.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Manchester United battle with 10 men to secure much-needed win over Ipswich
HARRY MAGUIRE’S HEADER earned 10-man Manchester United a hard-fought 3-2 win against struggling Ipswich and saved Patrick Dorgu’s blushes after his part in a calamitous opener was compounded by a first-half red card.
Negativity around Old Trafford has scarcely been greater in recent decades thanks to an often wretched product on the field and problems off it, including Monday’s announcement of a second round of redundancies.
United lifted the mood somewhat and helped quell any talk of relegation by emerging victorious from Wednesday’s helter-skelter battle with promoted Ipswich as Maguire’s second-half header ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League.
Old Trafford roared after Ruben Amorim secured just his fifth league win in charge as his side fought back from a couple of major setbacks, including a disastrous mix up between Dorgu and Andre Onana that gifted Jaden Philogene an early opener.
Sam Morsy’s own goal and a Matthijs de Ligt effort had put United ahead before recent arrival Dorgu’s night got worse, with the 20-year-old’s high challenge on Omari Hutchinson earning a red card following a VAR review.
Philogene’s cross snuck home in first-half stoppage time as Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys immediately capitalised on their man advantage, only to be caught cold moments into the second half.
Maguire headed home a Bruno Fernandes corner and United dug deep to see out a much-needed victory and dent Ipswich’s survival hopes.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boost Manchester United Premier League Soccer