Manchester United unveil divisive new third kit

IN A SEASON of increasingly, er, distinctive kits, Manchester United have set a new bar with the release of their new striped third kit.

The kit, made by adidas, is released today and, per the accompanying press release, is inspired by the release of United’s first striped kit a century ago.

Bruno Fernandes models the new United kit. Source: Manchester United Twitter

The kit’s aim, according to said press release, is “to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print.”

The vibrant new print seems to be largely inspired by looking at a zebra through a kaleidoscope and/or the thick smoke of hallucinogens.

In a magnificent bit of understatement, adidas say “the result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design.”

While the players will wear white socks and shorts with the kits, fans can buy them with the same pattern as the shirt.

The kit is available to pre-order online from United’s club shop online, and will be in stores from 15 September.