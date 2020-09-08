This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 September 2020
Manchester United unveil divisive new third kit

In a magnificent bit of understatement, adidas say the kit “is surprising.”

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 10:37 AM
37 minutes ago 2,437 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/5198738

IN A SEASON of increasingly, er, distinctive kits, Manchester United have set a new bar with the release of their new striped third kit. 

The kit, made by adidas, is released today and, per the accompanying press release, is inspired by the release of United’s first striped kit a century ago. 

United kit Bruno Fernandes models the new United kit. Source: Manchester United Twitter

The kit’s aim, according to said press release, is “to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print.”

The vibrant new print seems to be largely inspired by looking at a zebra through a kaleidoscope and/or the thick smoke of hallucinogens. 

In a magnificent bit of understatement, adidas say “the result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design.” 

While the players will wear white socks and shorts with the kits, fans can buy them with the same pattern as the shirt. 

The kit is available to pre-order online from United’s club shop online, and will be in stores from 15 September. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

