Manchester United to speak to Marcos Rojo after lockdown breach

The 30-year-old, on loan at Estudiantes, was seen playing cards and smoking with friends in his homeland.

By Press Association Sunday 3 May 2020, 9:59 PM
Manchester United player Marcos Rojo.
Image: PA
Manchester United player Marcos Rojo.
Manchester United player Marcos Rojo.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL remind Marcos Rojo of his responsibilities after the defender was filmed appearing to flout Argentina’s coronavirus lockdown rules, the PA news agency understands.

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez recently extended lockdown in the country until 10 May.

Rojo is not the first Premier League player to break Government rules.

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Moise Kean plus several Arsenal and Tottenham players were all criticised for breaking lockdown regulations.

