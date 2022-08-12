What do you think of Manchester United's new green third kit?

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE released their new third kit for the 2022/23 season.

The kit “debuts a unique, all-over design – never seen before – in a striking green colourway,” as a statement from the club describes.

🔋 Recharged with our new 2022/23 third kit 🟢#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2022

“Truly an eye-catching jersey, its distinguished from our home and away shirts this season thanks to the vibrancy and striking geometric pattern that has been incorporated into the design,” it continues.

“It boasts a crewneck collar, which has been designed with a statement graphic design, directly inspired by the Zeitgeist fashion culture of the 1990’s.”

It will be worn for the first time on the pitch in this Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brentford. Erik ten Hag’s side began the new season with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

“A convergence of cultural icons remixed and recoded, the 22/23 third kit takes its inspiration from the iconic Manchester United graphic identity, using geometric shapes and patterns.” Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas, explained.

“We’ve blended these with a new interpretation of a classic club colour for a fresh, eye-catching kit.”

Several of ten Hag’s side, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rasford, modelled the new threads in a photoshoot, with England Euros champions Alessio Russo and Ella Toone among those representing the women’s team.