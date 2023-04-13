Late Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire own goals hand Sevilla draw at Manchester United

MANCHESTER UNITED THREW away a commanding Europa League quarter-final lead against Sevilla as late Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire own goals saw the first leg end in a chaotic 2-2 draw.

Having won their play-off against Barcelona and beaten Real Betis in the last-16, Erik ten Hag’s side appeared on course to knock out a third Spanish side.

Marcel Sabitzer’s quick-fire first-half brace put United in control of the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla, with Antony hitting the woodwork as they pushed for a deserved third.

David De Gea had denied Tanguy Nianzou in first-half stoppage-time but the six-time champions had offered precious little until a manic conclusion.

First Malacia was caught napping and ended up turning in former Manchester City man Jesus Navas’ hopeful cross, before key defender Lisandro Martinez pulled up in agony.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane had already been withdrawn at the break and United ended the match with 10 men having already made their allotted five changes.

Sevilla smelt blood and equalised in stoppage time as substitute Youssef En-Nesyri’s header ricocheted in off Maguire.

If that late sucker punch and United’s growing injury list was not enough, they also head to Spain for the reverse fixture without suspended Bruno Fernandes.