Manchester United release statement in wake of Ronaldo claims

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE released a statement in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims he has been “betrayed” by the club and is being forced out.

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV.

In an explosive interview, Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag, hit out at former United team-mate Wayne Rooney and claimed United had not progressed as a club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man Utd and is being forced out The club responded with a statement this afternoon: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” it reads. “The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. “Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher believes Ronaldo “wants to be sacked” by United.

Former Liverpool defender and TV analyst Carragher feels Ronaldo is trying to engineer his exit from Old Trafford, having failed to do so in the summer.

“He wants to be sacked, I think that’s obvious,” Carragher told Sky Sports News.

“He told the club in the summer he wanted to leave so I’m not sure where this disrespect comes from Erik ten Hag, I just don’t get this at all. I think he’s disrespecting Man United and Erik ten Hag.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“He wanted to leave in the summer, which is football, these things happen, There were no takers, because maybe of his wages, maybe at a price Manchester United wanted, and I think he knows that’s going to be the same in this next transfer window or maybe the following summer.

“I think he’s now basically trying to be sacked or allowed to leave on a free by the club because that’s the only way he’s going to get out.”