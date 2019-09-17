This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Neuer wants to end tension with Germany team-mate Ter Stegen after war of words

Manuel Neuer says he is done speaking about his Germany rivalry with Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 4:17 PM
Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen.
Image: Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON
Image: Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON

MANUEL NEUER MOVED to end his public exchange with Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Niko Kovac gave a strong endorsement of the Bayern Munich man’s form.

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen this week described it as “inappropriate” for Neuer to criticise him for speaking out about a lack of international opportunities.

Germany captain Neuer started ahead of Ter Stegen during the latest round of Euro 2020 qualifiers and accused his positional rival of putting himself before the team when he expressed frustration with the selection order.

Joachim Low continues to insist the younger keeper’s time will come and the experienced Neuer sought to defuse the tension on Tuesday.

“We always talk to each other,” Neuer said when asked whether he had made contact with Ter Stegen.

“I don’t really want to say anything about it anymore, it was something I said after the [Northern Ireland] game and I’ve been approached several times now because of that.

Both goalkeepers are vying for the number one jersey. Source: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

“I gave a statement and now I’m going to focus on the games, on the club and on the pitch. That applies to Germany as well as Bayern Munich. You won’t hear any more statements from me.”

Though under pressure to hold his place for Germany, Neuer faces no such concern at club level.

Bayern boss Kovac has been pleased with the 33-year-old’s recent performances and his handling of the Ter Stegen situation.

“I think it was a very clear statement from Marc and then from Manuel,” Kovac said.

“I know it’s all blown out of proportion. I understand it, I’m not stupid, I know why it’s all blown out of proportion, but really I think we should leave these guys alone to do their jobs and they’re both doing a fantastic job.

“I said this last season and it’s confirmed more and more: Manuel is in absolutely top shape.

“He gave us a sensational performance against RB Leipzig and and he did so for Germany.

“It’s difficult and unfortunate for Marc, he’s a world-class goalkeeper as well, and unfortunately there is only one goalkeeper per country.”

Neuer and Bayern are preparing to host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, their first European outing since losing to Liverpool in the round of 16 last season.

“We were unlucky to go out against the Champions League winners,” Kovac said.

“Now it’s a new season, everything is back to square one and we want to survive the group stage. I am convinced we will progress further than last season.”

