Marc Canham (file photo.) Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeNew Role

Marc Canham working with Welsh FA ahead of potential World Cup play-off with Ireland

Wales may face an Irish side led by the manager Canham hired in today’s World Cup play-off draw.
9.01am, 20 Nov 2025
Gavin Cooney

FORMER FAI CHIEF football officer Marc Canham is now working with the Welsh FA, ahead of a World Cup play-off draw which may pit Wales with his former employers. 

Canham left the FAI during the summer, and has not immediately taken a full-time role with another organisation in football. He is instead working on a project basis with several organisations across different sports, and is a technical and performance advisor with sports consultancy firm, CAA Portas. 

Separate to that, Canham has been hired as a technical advisor by the Welsh FA to lead their development of a new, 10-year high performance strategy. 

The Welsh FA – whose CEO is former interim FAI chief Noel Mooney – are believed to have been impressed with Canham’s work at Abbotstown, where his largest single piece of work was the publication of the football pathways plan, a blueprint for the future of the Irish game at all levels. 

Canham is not involved with the present Welsh senior team, as his work is instead focused on the longer-term. 

His highest-profile work in Ireland was, of course, the lengthy recruitment process which culminated in the hiring of Heimir Hallgrimsson as head coach of the Irish senior men’s team.

Hallgrimsson has now led Ireland to the World Cup play-offs, with Wales one of Ireland’s four potential opponents at the semi-final stage next March.

The draw for the play-offs takes place in Zurich from 12pm today. 

Ireland will be drawn away to one of Wales, Slovakia, Czechia or Poland in the semi-finals, and if they progress, they will be paired with either a Pot One side (Italy/Denmark/Turkiye/Ukraine) or Pout Four side (Sweden/Romania/North Macedonia/Northern Ireland) in a final on 31 March. 

