Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Springbok Coetzee named in Ulster squad for Pro14 double-header after missing out on World Cup

The back-row was expected to be ruled out for 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,226 Views No Comments
Coetzee was ruled out of contention for the Rugby World Cup due to injury.
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO

SPRINGBOK MARCELL COETZEE has been included in Ulster’s squad that will travel to South Africa for their Pro14 double-header, after missing out on a place at the World Cup.

The back row was ruled out of contention for the tournament in Japan after sustaining an ankle injury during his first Test start in four years in August.

Coetzee also suffered a blow to the head in that World Cup warm-up win over Argentina.

He was expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks at the time, but has been named in Ulster’s 28-man selection who will face Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings over the next two weekends.

Sam Carter, Matt Faddes and Jack McGrath, have all been included in the squad after earning their first caps for Ulster last weekend against the Ospreys.

Fellow summer signing Bill Johnston has also been named in the group, and could be in line to win his maiden cap in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Medical Performance Team have confirmed that there are no new injury concerns following Friday’s win over Ospreys.

rugby-union-dove-men-series-2014-wales-v-south-africa-millennium-stadium Coetzee in action for South Africa in 2014. Source: David Davies

Ulster squad for Pro-14 double-header in South Africa

Forwards:

John Andrew
Sam Carter
Marcell Coetzee
Rob Herring
Greg Jones
Ross Kane
Adam McBurney
Kyle McCall
Jack McGrath
Alan O’Connor
Eric O’Sullivan
Tom O’Toole
Matthew Rea
Sean Reidy
Clive Ross
Kieran Treadwell

Backs:

Billy Burns
John Cooney
Angus Curtis
Matt Faddes
Craig Gilroy
James Hume
Bill Johnston
Michael Lowry
Louis Ludik
Rob Lyttle
Luke Marshall
David Shanahan

Ulster Pro14 Round 2/Round 3 Fixtures: Both will be televised on Premier Sports and eir Sport

Round 2: Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster, Toyota Stadium — Saturday 5 October, 6.15pm local time [5.15pm Irish time] 

Round 3: Isuzu Southern Kings v Ulster, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium — Saturday 12 October, 4pm local time [3pm Irish time]

Sinead Farrell

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

