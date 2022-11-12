Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 12 November 2022
Advertisement

Marcelo Bielsa in contention for vacant job at Bournemouth

With the club’s takeover nearing completion, Bielsa has been targeted as Scott Parker’s successor.

1 hour ago 794 Views 0 Comments
Marcelo Bielsa.
Marcelo Bielsa.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER LEEDS BOSS Marcelo Bielsa is among the candidates Bournemouth are looking at to fill their managerial vacancy, the PA news agency understands.

Scott Parker led the Cherries to promotion as Championship runners-up last season and was sacked shortly after August’s 9-0 humbling at Liverpool.

Gary O’Neil has been interim manager since and will take charge for the 12th time against Everton on Saturday before the World Cup break.

Incoming owner Bill Foley is finalising his purchase of Bournemouth and the PA news agency understands the club’s hierarchy have been in America this week to speak to those involved in the takeover.

A full-time managerial appointment will understandably be a priority when the deal is rubberstamped and Bielsa is understood to be among the candidates under consideration.

The 67-year-old has been out of work since February, when the popular Argentinian was sacked by Leeds.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Bielsa will be remembered as one of the most important managers in the Elland Road club’s history, having ending their 16-year absence from the Premier League before delivering a top-10 finish in their first season back.

Bournemouth sit just above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th and are without a league win since beating Leicester 2-1 at the start of October.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie