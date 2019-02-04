This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton

The Merseyside club have only won three of their past 12 Premier League fixtures.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Feb 2019, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 898 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4475420
Concern: Everton boss Marco Silva.
Concern: Everton boss Marco Silva.
Concern: Everton boss Marco Silva.

EVERTON MANAGER Marco Silva knows he is under pressure to keep his job at Goodison Park following the club’s defeat against Wolves.

Silva’s stuttering Everton crashed to a 3-1 loss at home to in-form Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton have only won three of their past 12 league fixtures – losing seven – while the Toffees were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall last month.

And Silva, who was appointed at the end of May, admitted his future is in the spotlight amid Everton’s form.

“Of course, of course I understand that. I am not here to find excuses or whine about something, of course there will be questions about me,” Silva said.

“When everything goes well, they say good things about the manager and when something is wrong it is normal as well the manager gets pressure.

“For me it is something you know happens, to be honest with you.”

Silva added: “For me the most important thing is what you can do as a player and a team, not to talk about individual things. It is not the way to change things and not the way you can change the situation.

“My job is to show them clearly what they are doing, and what they are doing wrong on the pitch. To help them know why and understand why, even if you prepare and understand the plan, why you are doing always the same mistakes.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    Benzema hot streak continues, but 18-year-old steals the show in Real Madrid win
    Pressure is on Manchester City, not Liverpool, insists Guardiola
    IRELAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    ENGLAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie