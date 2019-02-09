This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watford deepen Silva's woes as Arsenal see off Huddersfield

Elsewhere, Cardiff City shook up the relegation zone with an incredible win at Southampton.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,293 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4485714
Marco Silva's return to Watford proved to be a nightmare.
Image: Nigel French
Marco Silva's return to Watford proved to be a nightmare.
Marco Silva's return to Watford proved to be a nightmare.
Image: Nigel French

MARCO SILVA HAD to endure the indignity of being told he “is getting sacked in the morning” by his former supporters at Watford as Everton slumped to a third Premier League defeat in a week. 

Andre Gray scored the only goal for Watford at a febrile Vicarage Road, which revelled in their erstwhile manager’s misery. The result leaves Everton in ninth, but are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top six after a dreadful run of results, winning just four games in all competitions since the end of November.

Seamus Coleman was once again left on the bench, with James McCarthy also among the substitutes. 

Huddersfield, meanwhile, fell to a predictable 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. Alex Iwobi scored the opening goal after 16 minutes, with Alex Lacazette adding a second a minute before half-time. A late own goal by Sead Kolasinac, however, means Arsenal have yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season.

Mesut Ozil was again absent: missing out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through illness. Arsenal are now level with fifth-placed Chelsea, one point from Manchester United in fourth place. 

Elsewhere, Cardiff City secured an enormous three points at the bottom of the table with a dramatic 2-1 win away to Southampton. Cardiff led from the midway through point of the second half through Sol Bamba, but appeared to have let two priceless points slip through their grasp when Jack Stephens equalised as the game entered injury time.

Southampton v Cardiff City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Sol Bamba hurdles the advertising hoarding to celebrate his opening goal. Source: Mark Kerton

They weren’t to be deterred, however, and a last-gasp Kenneth Zohore goal granted them a win that lifts them out of the relegation zone, and up to 15th. They are a point ahead of Newcastle, Southampton, and Burnley, the latter of whom are in the relegation zone. Southampton’s woe, however, is the fact that both of the teams either side of them have a game in hand. 

Wilfried Zaha, meanwhile, rescued a point for Crystal Palace at home to West Ham. The Hammers led from the 27th minute through a Mark Noble penalty, but were pegged back by Zaha 15 minutes from the end.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie