Watford deepen Silva's woes as Arsenal see off Huddersfield

MARCO SILVA HAD to endure the indignity of being told he “is getting sacked in the morning” by his former supporters at Watford as Everton slumped to a third Premier League defeat in a week.

Andre Gray scored the only goal for Watford at a febrile Vicarage Road, which revelled in their erstwhile manager’s misery. The result leaves Everton in ninth, but are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top six after a dreadful run of results, winning just four games in all competitions since the end of November.

Seamus Coleman was once again left on the bench, with James McCarthy also among the substitutes.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, fell to a predictable 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. Alex Iwobi scored the opening goal after 16 minutes, with Alex Lacazette adding a second a minute before half-time. A late own goal by Sead Kolasinac, however, means Arsenal have yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season.

Mesut Ozil was again absent: missing out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through illness. Arsenal are now level with fifth-placed Chelsea, one point from Manchester United in fourth place.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City secured an enormous three points at the bottom of the table with a dramatic 2-1 win away to Southampton. Cardiff led from the midway through point of the second half through Sol Bamba, but appeared to have let two priceless points slip through their grasp when Jack Stephens equalised as the game entered injury time.

Sol Bamba hurdles the advertising hoarding to celebrate his opening goal. Source: Mark Kerton

They weren’t to be deterred, however, and a last-gasp Kenneth Zohore goal granted them a win that lifts them out of the relegation zone, and up to 15th. They are a point ahead of Newcastle, Southampton, and Burnley, the latter of whom are in the relegation zone. Southampton’s woe, however, is the fact that both of the teams either side of them have a game in hand.

Wilfried Zaha, meanwhile, rescued a point for Crystal Palace at home to West Ham. The Hammers led from the 27th minute through a Mark Noble penalty, but were pegged back by Zaha 15 minutes from the end.

