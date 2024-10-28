IT WASN’T LONG ago that Marissa Sheva feared her Ireland career was over — or on extremely thin ice.

The US-born midfielder declared for the Girls In Green in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup, working her way into Vera Pauw’s team and featuring in all three games in Australia.

A penalty concession to the hosts in the Sydney opener tainted her tournament, while there were no shortage of mixed views on the player.

When Eileen Gleeson replaced Pauw at the helm, she included Sheva in her first squad but the 27-year-old was soon marked absent from the international picture for almost a year.

Having been recalled for the final Euro 2025 group games in July, Sheva marked her return to the pitch with her first international goal in Friday’s 6-0 play-off first leg win over Georgia.

Asked afterwards if it felt like her Ireland days were over, she said: “Yeah, it definitely did but it’s a decision entirely out of my hands.

“At some point you’ve to let that go and do what you can at club level to prove yourself. I didn’t fully give up hope but it was definitely a thought.”

“This group never made me feel like I needed redemption from that [Australia] game,” the Portland Thorns attacker added. “I owe that to them but it definitely feels good to put one on the board.

“I’ve been absolutely buzzing to be back with the group. That has energised me because this is my favourite place to be. I’m hoping to keep getting some wins to qualify.”

Sheva impressed in her second-half showing in Tbilisi, perhaps putting her hand up for more regular involvement as Ireland look to reach their first European Championships.

“I’ve no expectations whatsoever on that. I’m just thrilled to be back in training with the girls every day. These are my favourite group of girls and I’m delighted to be back in.”

With the first play-off tie against Georgia effectively over at the halfway point, further opportunity could arise in tomorrow’s return leg at Tallaght Stadium. Sheva and co. continue to warn against complacency.

Ireland celebrate Sheva's first international goal. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

“We have to expect they’ll make changes and try to predict them. We’ll expect their team from the first half that came at us and didn’t make it easy. We’ll respect them and see what they have to give us.

“We’re taking this one game at a time. We’re at home and for sure there’ll be no complacency.”

The FAI announced this morning that Tallaght Stadium is sold out for tomorrow’s game [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ Two].

Ireland will then face Slovakia or Wales in another two-legged double-header in late November/early December to decide who progresses to Euro 2025.