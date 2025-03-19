Dual star Henson secures dramatic Connacht Senior Cup title for Marist

Connacht Schools Senior Cup final

Marist College 33

Sligo Grammar School 29



Kevin Egan at Ballina RFC

MARIST COLLEGE ARE Connacht Schools Senior Cup champions for the first time in 12 years, and they did it in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, as Andrew Henson ran in their fifth try to break Sligo Grammar School hearts with less than a minute remaining.

Sligo Grammar School were searching for a fourth Senior Cup title in a row but by the midway point in the first half, it looked like their incredible run of success was about to come to an end.

The pristine conditions at Ballina RFC seemed to suit Marist’s stylish and talented back division as opposed to Sligo Grammar’s more powerful pack, and two early tries for the Athlone school was a disastrous start for the champions, who prided themselves on their incredible defensive record on the run to this final.

Advertisement

Thomas Cotton touched down their first score after 11 minutes, and the fine margins of closely-fought sporting contests were in evidence when Sligo Grammar hammered at the Marist line, only for Charlie O’Carroll to strip the ball and set up a 90-metre breakaway try for winger Kyle Mahon.

Sligo Grammar leaned heavily on the power of Cathal Moffatt, Kamsi Mojekwu, and, in particular, number eight Diarmaid O’Connell up front, but with Marist targeting the international back-row, all that yielded before half-time was a Mark Tempany penalty.

A couple of uncharacteristic handling errors early in the second half opened the window of opportunity that little bit wider for the cup holders, and they were rewarded for backing their superior close-range strength when Moffatt and O’Connell powered over from close range to nudge them into their first lead of the game.

It was short-lived, with Charlie O’Carroll running back a kick on the next play and chipping through for Thomas Cotton to score, and Sligo Grammar might have felt that it wasn’t to be their day when former Westmeath minor football captain Henson was next to score despite shouts from the Grammar School bench for a knock-on in the lead up to the score.

But they hung in and mounted one last effort, with O’Connell and Moffatt taking the ball up to the Marist line to set up Alistair Hewson’s score. Bobby Hanrahan turned over a Marist runner in the tackle on the next possession, and after a couple of tap-and-go penalties, it was Moffatt who got across the whitewash with five minutes remaining.

Tempany’s pressure conversion made it 29-26, but Marist didn’t look to engineer a kick, instead trusting in their talented back division to find a way through. Once again it was Cotton who provided the inspiration, breaking two tackles on the left sideline before setting up Henson for the winning score.

Scorers for Marist College: Thomas Cotton (two), Kyle Mahon, Andrew Henson (two) tries, Charlie O’Carroll four conversions.

Scorers for Sligo Grammar School: Cathal Moffatt (two), Diarmaid O’Connell, Alistair Hewson tries; Mark Tempany one pen, three cons.

MARIST COLLEGE: Andrew Cotton; Kyle Mahon, Andrew Henson, Thomas Cotton, Tom Bourke; Charlie O’Carroll, Conor Dowling; Hugo Hannon, Evan McMickan, Ciarán West; Peter Bourke, Kyle Byrne; Kailin Blessing, Oisín O’Donoghue, Rueben Colleran.



Replacements: Philip Finan for P Bourke (half-time), Owen Egan for Dowling (44), Matthew Turner for Hannon (44), Hannon for Blessing (51), Blessing for A Cotton (65).



SLIGO GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Ben Lawler-Kerr; Jasper Gimena, Bobby Hanrahan, Mark Tempany, Andrew Hewson; Ben O’Connor, Andrew Ryan; Andrew Deegan, William Draper, Cathal Moffatt; Bertie Bamber, Jayden Bosomtwe; Kamsi Mojekwu, Alistair Hewson, Diarmaid O’Connell.



Replacements: Logan O’Neill Markey for Andrew Hewson (6), James Winters O’Donnell for Bosomtwe (48), Bosomtwe for Deegan (54).



Referee: Cathal Roddy.