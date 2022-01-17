Talented forward steps away from Tyrone panel

Mark Bradley runs out in Croke Park before last year's All-Ireland final.

MARK BRADLEY HAS opted out of the Tyrone set-up for the 2022 season.

TeamTalkMag Tyrone have reported that Bradley decided to focus on club football for the coming year.

The Killyclogher attacker also left the panel in 2019 to complete his studies in Liverpool and spent the summer playing football in the US.

Bradley won an All-Ireland medal with the Red Hands last season, starting the Ulster final win over Monaghan where he scored two points.

He also appeared off the bench in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry but didn’t see game-time in the decider against Mayo.

An All-Ireland U21 winner in 2015, Bradley led the Tyrone attack for most of the 2018 season, culminating in the All-Ireland defeat to Dublin.

“I could not speak highly enough of both Feargal (Logan) and Brian (Dooher),” he said.

“They have been very supportive to me and respect my decision. They have done unreal work for Tyrone and hopefully that will continue. It would be some achievement if the squad can go on to win back to back All Irelands.

“It’s not a decision that I have taken lightly but having taken time away before to study and play football in the States I have come to realise that there is much more to life than just being in the bubble that is county football.”

Last week, forward Ronan O’Neill and defenders Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy also departed the panel ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, former Carlow boss Turlough O’Brien has been appointed as manager of his native Éire Óg.

The man who led Carlow to promotion to Division 3 and the Leinster semi-final in 2018 has replaced Joe Murphy.

Murphy presided over Éire Óg’s Carlow SFC four-in-a-row between 2017 and 2020, in addition to a Leinster final appearance in 2019.

They were defeated by Rathvilly in last year’s county decider.