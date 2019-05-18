This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland U21 international helps Dundee United book Scottish play-off final spot

The Terrors scored an emphatic win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the second leg of their semi-final.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 18 May 2019, 10:48 AM
https://the42.ie/4641192
Mark Connolly in action for the Republic of Ireland U21 side in 2011.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan

MONAGHAN DEFENDER MARK Connolly helped Dundee United book their place in the Scottish Premiership play-off final spot, following an emphatic 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 4-0 aggregate victory leaves Robbie Neilson’s side just two games away from a return to the Scottish Premiership as they prepare to meet either St Mirren or Hamilton Academical in the decider.

The 27-year-old Connolly, who is a former Ireland U21 international, played the full 90 minutes of the tie. He also featured in the first leg of his side’s semi-final clash with Inverness where they picked up a 1-0 win.

A Nicky Clark penalty added to Dundee United’s advantage in the second leg on Friday night before further goals from Osman Sow and Pavol Safranko put the contest beyond doubt.

Cork-born forward Aaron Doran started the game for Inverness and was substituted in the second half, while Derry’s Darren McCauley was on the bench.

Dundee United now gear up for the first leg of the final on Thursday at Tannadice, with the second leg coming up three days later.

“We were the team everyone was looking at in this tie but that swings now and we’re the underdogs,” Dundee United manager Neilson told BBC Sport after their semi-final victory.

“I was delighted to get through because that was the main objective, but we can’t think we’re there yet because it’s only half done.”

Connolly began his career with League of Ireland side Monaghan United before linking up with Wolves and later heading to Bolton, Crawley and Kilmarnock.

He joined Dundee United  in January.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

