Donegal's Mark English powers home to 800m gold at Diamond League

DONEGAL’S MARK ENGLISH finished strong, powering up the home straight to win the 800m at today’s Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

Recording a season’s best of 1:45.94, English was back with a bang; going from eighth to first in the final 100m.

Kenya’s Alfred Kipketer finished second with the Irish Olympian also out-kicking Jamie Webb and Spencer Thomas.

English — who bagged European Indoor bronze in Glasgow in March — saw his winning time just outside the world standard (1:45.80), with next month’s championships in Doha on the horizon

Source: Cathal Dennehy/Twitter.

Source: Kieran Cunningham/Twitter.

Elsewhere, Thomas Barr finished sixth in the 400m hurdles in a time of 50.16. 18-year-old Sarah Healy recorded a time of 4.40.72 in the women’s mile.

