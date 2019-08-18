This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 18 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal's Mark English powers home to 800m gold at Diamond League

Thomas Barr and Sarah Healy were also flying the flag in Birmingham.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,879 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4771482
Winner, winner: Mark English.
Image: IAAF Diamond League Twitter.
Winner, winner: Mark English.
Winner, winner: Mark English.
Image: IAAF Diamond League Twitter.

DONEGAL’S MARK ENGLISH finished strong, powering up the home straight to win the 800m at today’s Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

Recording a season’s best of 1:45.94, English was back with a bang; going from eighth to first in the final 100m.

Kenya’s Alfred Kipketer finished second with the Irish Olympian also out-kicking Jamie Webb and Spencer Thomas.

English — who bagged European Indoor bronze in Glasgow in March — saw his winning time just outside the world standard (1:45.80), with next month’s championships in Doha on the horizon

Screenshot 2019-08-18 at 15.50.22 Source: Cathal Dennehy/Twitter.

Screenshot 2019-08-18 at 16.14.17 Source: Kieran Cunningham/Twitter.

Elsewhere, Thomas Barr finished sixth in the 400m hurdles in a time of 50.16. 18-year-old Sarah Healy recorded a time of 4.40.72 in the women’s mile.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie