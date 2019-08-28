This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish goalkeeper saves all three penalties, as Bournemouth progress in Carabao Cup

Mark Travers was the star on the night as they defeated Fiorest Green in the Carabao Cup

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 10:07 PM
13 minutes ago 1,073 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4786703
Mark Travers (file pic).
Image: Mark Kerton
Mark Travers (file pic).
Mark Travers (file pic).
Image: Mark Kerton

MARK TRAVERS PUT in an impressive display, as Bournemouth edged past Forest Green in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The match finished scoreless, but the Cherries progressed 3-0 on penalties, as the 20-year-old goalkeeper saved all three of their opponents’ spot kicks.

It was also a memorable night for 19-year-old Dubliner Gavin Kilkenny, as the youngster made his full senior debut for the Premier League club, playing the first 84 minutes, before being replaced by £15 million summer signing Philip Billing.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie