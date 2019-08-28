Irish goalkeeper saves all three penalties, as Bournemouth progress in Carabao Cup

MARK TRAVERS PUT in an impressive display, as Bournemouth edged past Forest Green in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The match finished scoreless, but the Cherries progressed 3-0 on penalties, as the 20-year-old goalkeeper saved all three of their opponents’ spot kicks.

It was also a memorable night for 19-year-old Dubliner Gavin Kilkenny, as the youngster made his full senior debut for the Premier League club, playing the first 84 minutes, before being replaced by £15 million summer signing Philip Billing.

More to follow

