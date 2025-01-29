Ireland goalkeeper Travers joins Middlesbrough on loan

IRELAND GOALKEEPER MARK Travers has joined Middlesbrough on lona until the end of the season.

Travers has made the switch from Bournemouth as Middlebrough seek cover with Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng facing extended spells on the sidelines.

Australian Tom Glover has been Middlesbrough’s regular goalkeeper since Christmas for a team that have only won two of their last eight Championship games.

They are currently sixth in the table, trailing fifth-placed West Brom on goal difference, and are eleven points off Sunderland in fourth, their North-East rivals who they play next Monday night, 3 February.

The 25-year-old Travers has made five appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, playing most recently this month against Everton and Chelsea, but has largely been second-choice behind Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Travers also went out on loan last season, playing 14 times for Stoke City.