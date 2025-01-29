Advertisement
More Stories
Mark Travers. Ken Sutton/INPHO
FreeOn the Move

Ireland goalkeeper Travers joins Middlesbrough on loan

Middlesbrough are currently sixth in the Championship table.
6.52pm, 29 Jan 2025

IRELAND GOALKEEPER MARK Travers has joined Middlesbrough on lona until the end of the season.

Travers has made the switch from Bournemouth as Middlebrough seek cover with Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng facing extended spells on the sidelines.

Australian Tom Glover has been Middlesbrough’s regular goalkeeper since Christmas for a team that have only won two of their last eight Championship games.

They are currently sixth in the table, trailing fifth-placed West Brom on goal difference, and are eleven points off Sunderland in fourth, their North-East rivals who they play next Monday night, 3 February.

The 25-year-old Travers has made five appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, playing most recently this month against Everton and Chelsea, but has largely been second-choice behind Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Travers also went out on loan last season, playing 14 times for Stoke City.

 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie