Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers completes Everton move

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Mark Travers has joined Everton for an undisclosed fee – reported to be in the region of €8 million.

The goalkeeper has agreed a four-year deal and joins after spending nine years at Bournemouth.

The Kildare native made 82 appearances for Bournemouth, and had loan spells at Weymouth, Swindon Town, Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

Travers, 26, was Middlesbrough’s first-choice goalkeeper for the second half of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, and played 17 league matches.

Advertisement

He debuted for Ireland in September 2019 and has four caps.

“I’m extremely proud and excited to be an Everton player,” Travers said.

“Coming in, you can feel how big this club is and the history that comes with it. You really feel that with the fanbase, the new stadium now as well and the direction the Club is going in.

“It’s a fresh start for me to come up here and try a new chapter in my career. It’s a really exciting time to be part of this massive football club and I just can’t wait to get going.

“Jordan [Pickford] is an outstanding goalkeeper for club and country. I’m looking forward to competing with everyone here and being a Premier League player.

“Being in this environment is huge. We’re going to push each other every day in training and whatever happens on the weekend, we’re going to be there for each other and make the most of every opportunity that comes.

“It’s always really exciting to work with a new group and being able to help the younger lads as well. I’ll give it everything. I’ll take pride in doing the right things on and off the pitch and representing this club with a lot of pride.”