Arsenal finally get their man as Brazilian forward Marquinhos signs

ARSENAL HAVE SIGNED teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old has agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League club.

He made 33 first-team appearances during his time with Sao Paulo and was part of the squad which won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.

Welcome, Marquinhos 🙌 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 13, 2022

“At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.

“We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

Marquinhos, whose transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, has represented his country at U16 and U17 level.

He will travel to London in the coming weeks to join his new teammates for pre-season training.

